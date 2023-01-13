Fans of The Good Doctor have something exciting to look forward to! A spinoff of the medical drama is in the works titled The Good Lawyer. Keep scrolling for all the details on the new series, including the cast, plot and premiere date.

What Is ‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff About?

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Noah Galvin, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann and Christina Chang also star in the television series filmed in Canada. The show, which began airing in 2017, has been a smash hit on ABC, spanning six successful seasons so far.

The Good Lawyer is a female-led legal drama that began development in August 2022. ABC ordered a backdoor pilot episode for the new series, which will air during the current season of The Good Doctor. The episode embedded in the season will set up the plot of the new series and intertwine the storylines of the characters from The Good Doctor and The Good Lawyer.

Who Was Cast in ‘The Good Lawyer’?

Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman are set to star in the spinoff. The Nancy Drew actress will portray lawyer Joni DeGroot while Felicity will play attorney Janet Stewart. According to ABC, the Desperate Housewives alum’s character is “known for her fierce intellect and dry wit. Stewart represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent Dr. Murphy, his beloved protégé.”

As for the pilot episode’s plot, expect to see some familiar faces interact with the new characters.

“Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive-compulsive disorder (McMann),” a description of the episode read.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Kennedy previously opened up about battling OCD in her personal life, something her character will also tackle head-on in The Good Lawyer.

“I got into theater and it became therapy for me,” she once said, per Distractify. “At 9, I would go to rehearsal and for those three or four hours, I got to replace my brain with somebody else’s. It was something where I could escape my problems and have somebody else’s different problems and it was such a relief to me and became one of my therapies.”

When Will ‘The Good Lawyer’ Premiere?

The pilot episode of The Good Lawyer will air on March 6 during season 6 of The Good Doctor on ABC. The season began airing in October 2022 and so far, plans for season 7 have not yet been announced.