Olivia Colman Makes Her Highly Anticipated Debut as Queen Elizabeth in Brand New ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Trailer
All hail, Queen Elizabeth! Or should we say, Olivia Colman? The beloved Academy Award-winning actress finally made her highly anticipated debut as the royal monarch in the brand new season 3 trailer of The Crown.
Released on Friday, September 20, the 45-year-old beauty — who took over the role from Claire Foy — looked shockingly similar to Elizabeth, 93, while making her first-ever appearance in the popular Netflix series. The trailer began with the queen having her portrait taken for the unveiling of her updated stamps.
“Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma’am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of Her Majesty’s transition from young woman to …” one advisor can be heard saying in the 30-second clip. “Old bat?” Elizabeth, portrayed by Olivia, quickly cut in. “Settled sovereign,” they replied.
While comparing her new stamp to an old one, Elizabeth seemed to accept the change by reluctantly declaring, “A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it, one just has to get on with it.”
Although this is the first The Crown fans have heard Olivia speak as the queen, Netflix did previously release a teaser of the actress dressed in full royal garb after announcing the show’s season 3 premiere date in August.
The Crown, which is anticipated to last nearly 60 episodes over six seasons, tells the story of the queen’s life and reign. Season 3 is expected to take place starting in 1964, considering the two previous seasons covered from 1947-1955 and 1956-1964.
Olivia is not the only new member of the cast, either! Joining this season will be Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Jason Watkins as prime minister Harold Wilson.
We can’t wait to watch Olivia nail her impression of Queen Elizabeth!
New episodes of The Crown hit Netflix on Sunday, November 17.