All hail, Queen Elizabeth! Or should we say, Olivia Colman? The beloved Academy Award-winning actress finally made her highly anticipated debut as the royal monarch in the brand new season 3 trailer of The Crown.

Released on Friday, September 20, the 45-year-old beauty — who took over the role from Claire Foy — looked shockingly similar to Elizabeth, 93, while making her first-ever appearance in the popular Netflix series. The trailer began with the queen having her portrait taken for the unveiling of her updated stamps.

“Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma’am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of Her Majesty’s transition from young woman to …” one advisor can be heard saying in the 30-second clip. “Old bat?” Elizabeth, portrayed by Olivia, quickly cut in. “Settled sovereign,” they replied.

While comparing her new stamp to an old one, Elizabeth seemed to accept the change by reluctantly declaring, “A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it, one just has to get on with it.”