The long wait is finally over, The Crown fans! Well … almost. Season 3 of Netflix’s ode to the royal family finally has a teaser trailer giving us the first footage of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II — replacing Claire Foy — and, perhaps more importantly, a release date for when we can binge all-new episodes.

Admittedly the 21-second clip doesn’t have much — there are no lines, just intense music — but we do see the Oscar-winning actress walk across the screen looking quite regal. It appears we’re watching her through an open doorway as she stops for a second to look out at us before continuing to walk by.

The Crown — which has been plotted out to last 60 episodes over six seasons by creator Peter Morgan — follows the queen’s life and reign throughout the years. The first two seasons, featuring Claire as previously mentioned, covered the years 1947-1955 and 1956-1964. The third season is set to continue from there.

Joining Olivia this season will be Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Jason Watkins as prime minister Harold Wilson. Don’t worry, we’ll meet prime minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, in season 4.

New episodes of The Crown hit Netflix on Sunday, November 17.