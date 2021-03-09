This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

You’ve likely heard of CBD by now. But have you learned about the different spectrums and what separates them? Broad-spectrum CBD is one of the three major forms of CBD commonly found in the market these days, and some say it’s the best of both worlds. There are also full-spectrum CBD and isolate CBD products. Broad-spectrum CBD contains a range of cannabinoids that naturally occur in cannabis and hemp plants, but are typically free of THC (tetrahydrocannabidiol), making them an ideal choice for those who want to benefit from CBD but may have concerns over THC, whether it be drug testing or an intoxicating feeling.

CBD isolates contain only CBD and no other rare cannabinoids from the plant, while full-spectrum CBD contains all the compounds and cannabinoids in cannabis and hemp plants, including the legal maximum amount of 0.3% THC. So what are the benefits of using each spectrum of CBD and why could broad-spectrum be the best choice for you? Let’s find out.

Forms Of CBD

Cannabis and hemp plants contain a multitude of naturally occurring compounds, called cannabinoids. These cannabinoids interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, which is always working to maintain balance or homeostasis within the body. CBD (cannabidiol) and THC are two of the more commonly known cannabinoids present. Some research suggest that taking in multiple cannabinoids together can have a heightened beneficial effect. This is commonly known as the ‘entourage effect.’

Broad-spectrum CBD usually doesn’t contain THC, but it does include other rare cannabinoids like CBG, CBN and CBC. Because broad-spectrum products do not contain THC, they won’t produce the “high” or intoxicating effects commonly associated with THC. However, the entourage effect is still possible. Below is a simple breakdown of what to expect from each form or spectrum of CBD:

CBD Form Cannabidiol Presence Other Rare Cannabinoids Tetrahyrdocannabidiol Presence Entourage Effect CBD Isolate Yes No No No Broad-Spectrum CBD Yes Yes No Yes (Likely) Full-Spectrum CBD Yes Yes Yes Yes

What Is The ‘Entourage Effect’?

The entourage effect is relatively new and more research is needed, but put simply it encompasses a theory that the compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants work better together; the synergistic effects of cannabinoids and terpenes. It is thought that the entourage effect contributes to reaping the greatest benefits from CBD products. To experience the entourage effect, a CBD isolate that is pure in form won’t deliver, but a high-quality broad-spectrum product could, due to the presence of multiple cannabinoids.

Because the human body has a built in system that utilizes naturally occurring cannabinoids already, the addition of more cannabinoids taken in supplement can add to the state of homeostasis.

Broad-Spectrum: The Best Of Both Worlds

Utilizing a broad-spectrum CBD product could be the best way to get all the benefits CBD can offer. CBD is thought to have therapeutic benefits ranging from stress relief, pain management, sleep cycle improvement and more. The entourage effect caused by terpenes and cannabinoids working together could increase the likelihood that the product will have heightened health benefits.

When shopping for a broad-spectrum CBD product, the best way to ensure you are getting a legitimate product is to turn to third-party lab test results. A truly broad-spectrum CBD product should contain rare cannabinoids, but will be void of THC. Companies like Blue Ribbon Hemp have crafted high-quality broad-spectrum CBD products, all backed by independent lab test results. Reaping the benefits of CBD should include rare cannabinoids, but with concerns over THC, a broad-spectrum product that has been processed to remove the unwanted cannabinoid is the best choice.

