‘The Boys’ Star Laz Alonso Has Undergone a Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos Then and Now

Fans of The Boys have noticed Laz Alonso’s dramatic weight loss transformation since season 4 of the hit show aired its first episode in June 2024. The actor, who portrays Marvin T. Milk, better known as Mother’s Milk, opened up about his weight loss journey on social media.

“My man, lost some serious weight, looking good papito!” one person commented on Laz’s December 2023 Instagram post, to which he replied, “Had to trim it down fam! Got carried away too much pizza.”

He also explained that a recent a DNA test from the brand BioSynergy helped him take steps to improve his health.

“The DNA test was something that literally revolutionized the way that I look at supplementation and being healthy because I’m only putting in my body what my body is deficient in,” the Avatar actor said.