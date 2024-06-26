Prolific character actor Bill Cobbs has died at the age of 90, his family revealed in a Facebook statement on Wednesday, June 26.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones,” the announcement began.

It continued, “As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Bill was best known for his role as Devaney in the 1992 film The Bodyguard, as well as memorable appearances in 1991’s New Jack City, 1997’s Air Bud and 2006’s Night at the Museum.

Getty

Tributes began pouring in from those who had worked with Bill over the years.

Angel alum and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor J. August Richards wrote in a post on X next to a photo with Bill, “#RestInPower to the incredible Mr. Bill Cobbs… A consummate professional, a warm and available presence, a comedian(!!!), a towering talent, a gentleman and a man of tremendous character. I feel blessed to have crossed paths with you in this lifetime.”

Fellow character actor Damon Gupton shared, “Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Cobbs. I absolutely loved this actor. Such great ease. Never got enough flowers.”

Comedian and film producer Sampson McCormick shared a photo alongside Bill, writing, “Mr. Bill Cobbs was an extraordinary talent, an absolute legend and a gentleman. He leaves an indelible mark on TV, film and stage. May he rest in eternal power.”

One fan posted on X, “Oh man this guy was in EVERYTHING. Rest in power.”

Bill really was in almost everything when it came to TV and film appearances.

He most recently starred in Prime Video’s 2023 miniseries Incandescent Love. Bill appeared in 10 episodes of Peacock’s Vampire Academy in 2022 as well as a cameo on ABC’s The Rookie. He was in six episodes of Max’s Genera+ion in 2021.

Bill was born June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio. He worked as a radar technician in the U.S. Air Force for nearly a decade before going into sales.

Taking to acting later in life, Bill headed to New York in 1970 at the age of 36. He began working in local theater productions before landing his first film role in 1974’s crime thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

Getty Images

Bill appeared in a 1976 episode of the hit sitcom Good Times and returned to movies in 1978’s The Hitter. He landed cameos in such 1980s hit films as Eddie Murphy‘s Trading Places, Meryl Streep‘s Silkwood and Tom Cruise‘s The Color of Money.

During that decade, Bill appeared on such TV hits as L.A. Law, Spenser: For Hire, Kate & Allie and two episodes of the children’s program Sesame Street.

Bill landed his first job as series regular on Dabney Coleman‘s ABC sitcom The Slap Maxwell Story, which ran for one season starting in 1987. He rounded out the decade starring in the ABC sitcom Homeroom.

In the 1990s, Bill appeared on TV shows including Designing Women, ER, Walker, Texas Ranger, NYPD Blue and The Wayans Bros.

In season 2 of HBO’s The Sopranos in 2000, Bill shared a memorable scene with James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano, who couldn’t believe that the man he was visiting was 83 years old due to how young he still looked.

That decade, Bill continued to make numerous TV appearances, including The Drew Carey Show, Star Trek: Enterprise, CSI and One Tree Hill.