Field of Dreams

“I’m moved by it,” says Kevin Costner of the 1989 pic about baseball’s power to remind us of all that once was good and could be again. Yet, there’s a quibble. “It was a perfect little movie that climaxed to [the line] ‘Do you want to have a catch?’ It was like fingers on a chalkboard to me. I grew up with, ‘Do you want to play catch?’”