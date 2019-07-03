You may think that Marvel Studios has the idea of a shared universe covered with superhero extravaganzas like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but you ain’t seen nothin’ until you’ve seen playwright Stephen Garvey‘s The Bardy Bunch. A stage show that brings together characters from the sitcoms The Brady Bunch and The Partridge Family, it throws them against a backdrop of numerous Shakespeare dramas, yet is firmly set in the groovy 1970s.

“In the summer of 1974,” offers the description at the official site, “the Brady and Partridge families, recently canceled by ABC and no longer under America’s watchful eye, met in a blood-soaked, passion-filled, vengeance-fueled, very special episode of Shakespearean proportions. The Bardy Bunch: The War of the Families Partridge and Brady is a musical, parody mash-up of a dozen Shakespeare plays, set in the 1970s and featuring the warring sitcom families. They sing. They dance. They tell corny sitcom jokes and they kill each other in acts of jealousy, vengeance and rage. It features songs made famous on The Partridge Family and The Brady Bunch, including, ‘I Think I Love You,’ ‘It’s a Sunshine Day,’ ‘I Woke Up in Love This Morning’ and other groovy hits!”

The Bardy Bunch made its premiere at the 2011 New York International Fringe Festival, where it played to packed houses. Flash forward to 2014 and it enjoyed a limited Off-Broadway run at the Theatre at St. Clement’s. The following year it was invited to present a cabaret version of the show at Feinstein’s/54 Below for two performances, which led in 2016 to a run at the Mercury Theater in Chicago, and later back to New York and Feinstein’s/54 Below. And now its success has led to the show offered to theaters and schools around the country.

To learn how The Bardy Bunch came into existence, please scroll down for our exclusive interview with Steve Garvey.

