Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher was simply glowing in her latest bikini photo snapped while on a peaceful vacation.

“So far my first true vacation in years has filled me with glow,” she captioned a series of photos from the trip on Instagram on June 30. “Hope you’re finding yours too! #gratitude #nature #community #beachlife Remember, we can get caught up in the necessary care of others, and life, and worries and fears, but make time to quiet your mind and reconnect with yourself and nature and slow down. Xoxo.”

Teri, 59, was all smiles as she rocked a pair of sunglasses along with the jaw-dropping swimsuit. In other photos from the trip, she sat out by the water and read a book and took a walk along the beach.

Courtesy of Teri Hatcher/Instagram

“You look so happily blissed out!!” one comment on the post read, while another said, “Still so beautiful.”

One day prior, she posted another stunning photo while lounging in the sand on the beach. She rocked a black and white checkered one-piece swimsuit in the snap.

“Happy place. 🙏🏻💖 Been over five years since I’ve been to this magical land,” the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alum wrote alongside the picture. “Feeds the depths of my peace needing creative cravings . So grateful to my friends who began my relations with this part of the world. Hope you are finding your happy place inside and about you! Xoxo.”

Teri’s trip came just after she revealed that she got kicked off of the dating app Hinge.

“There was enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, are you still ‘real and spectacular’? – and I’m like, OK, that’s not who I want to date,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month.

“So I never answered those people, and I think they got mad and went and complained and said, ‘There’s somebody on here pretending to be Teri Hatcher,’ and so they just kicked me off,” the former NFL cheerleader said. “It was probably silly to even try it, but I was kind of trying to say to the universe, ‘I’m open. I’m not afraid.’ I was trying to do that, but I think it’s the wrong place for me.”

As for dating in general, it’s not Teri’s main focus right now.

“I’ve sort of given up,” she shared. “I mean, I don’t want to say I’ve given up. My heart is open. But, you know, I have lovely friends. I travel, I experience things. I take care of my parents. I love my cats. I garden. I go to the beach … It’s just a very full life and the truth is, I think this person, if there ever is one, is just going to have to be really special, you know?”

“Rather than pining away, I’ve chosen to just put a lot of effort into the life I want to live,” Teri, who shares daughter Emerson Rose Tenney with ex-husband Jon Tenney, said.