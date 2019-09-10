Oh gosh! Tarek El Moussa might have the most embarrassing story in the world. During a recent interview, he recalled a time when his young daughter, Taylor Reese, decided to play a prank on him in a crowded hotel.

“She decided to run out of the elevator and play a joke on me, screaming, ‘Daddy farted!’ to the entire hotel, which of course, quite a few people recognized me,” he confessed to People. “So I had the entire lobby of the hotel laughing at me while my daughter was screaming ‘Daddy farted.’ True story.”

No matter how embarrassed his daughter might make him feel, Tarek, 38, admits Taylor and his younger son, Brayden, will always be the light in his world. “My kids make me proud each and every day,” he gushed. “There’s always something new to be proud of, and that’s one of the great things about being a parent.”

Tarek shares his kids with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, and he credits his children for helping him have such a great relationship with them. “As you continue to grow the bond with your kids, your relationship improves,” he said. “And as they get older, things change and your life changes with them.”

“Just because they’re young … they still have lives outside of their mom and dad and their family,” he continued. “They go to school, they have friends. So I really try to bond on a personal level with my kids so they know I’m there as a friend as well as a father.”

Tarek does this by being very “understanding” with his children. In fact, the Flip or Flop star is anything but a strict parent. “[I’m] not good with discipline,” he admitted, and he doesn’t need it! For Tarek, the only thing that matters is his kids’ “point of view” and he always keeps that in mind!