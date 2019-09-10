Tarek El Moussa Recalls Being Embarrassed by Daughter Taylor When She Yelled ‘Daddy Farted!’
Oh gosh! Tarek El Moussa might have the most embarrassing story in the world. During a recent interview, he recalled a time when his young daughter, Taylor Reese, decided to play a prank on him in a crowded hotel.
“She decided to run out of the elevator and play a joke on me, screaming, ‘Daddy farted!’ to the entire hotel, which of course, quite a few people recognized me,” he confessed to People. “So I had the entire lobby of the hotel laughing at me while my daughter was screaming ‘Daddy farted.’ True story.”
Their first day of school was yesterday and they look so BIG!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ . How can you look at this picture and not smile?! They are SO cute, and I love them with all my heart!! ❤️😊 . People always talk about finding their why, and for me this is it. Super simple, everything I do is for these two! It’s always a super bitter sweet time of the year for me because on one hand I’m so proud to see them continue to grow and go onto another year school, but on the other hand it means seeing them less. . It makes me miss them interrupting me on phone calls, or Brayden screaming at his sister when daddy’s trying to record a voiceover 😂 It’s all about perspective folks!! . Just feeling super grateful today, and I can’t wait for another great year with my amazing family ❤️ .
No matter how embarrassed his daughter might make him feel, Tarek, 38, admits Taylor and his younger son, Brayden, will always be the light in his world. “My kids make me proud each and every day,” he gushed. “There’s always something new to be proud of, and that’s one of the great things about being a parent.”
Tarek shares his kids with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, and he credits his children for helping him have such a great relationship with them. “As you continue to grow the bond with your kids, your relationship improves,” he said. “And as they get older, things change and your life changes with them.”
“Just because they’re young … they still have lives outside of their mom and dad and their family,” he continued. “They go to school, they have friends. So I really try to bond on a personal level with my kids so they know I’m there as a friend as well as a father.”
😂😂😂 Oh the joy of trying to take a cute family pic❤️ . I just left the babies and I’m jumping on a helicopter back to the “Mainland” because I have to go to NYC to speak! . It was so nice spending the last 3 days with the munchkins!! . I love family vacations because it brings us closer and creates so many fun memories!! . TELL ME!!! Any good suggestions for our next family vacation!!?🤷♂️🤷♂️ . Have you gone to any cool places you can share with me🙏🙏🙏? .
Tarek does this by being very “understanding” with his children. In fact, the Flip or Flop star is anything but a strict parent. “[I’m] not good with discipline,” he admitted, and he doesn’t need it! For Tarek, the only thing that matters is his kids’ “point of view” and he always keeps that in mind!