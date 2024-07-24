Tarek El Moussa spoke out after news of his ex-wife Christina Hall’s divorce from Josh Hall shocked HGTV fans.

Tarek, 42, and Christina, 41, were filming a new show with Josh and Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, prior to Josh’s divorce filing on July 16. Now, the series titled The Flip Off will continue without Josh, with the couple competing against Christina.

“We support her,” Heather, 36, told E! News in an interview published on July 23, adding that Christina will “get through this” difficult period of her life.

Tarek also chimed in to say, “Life’s tough, s–t happens,” adding, “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

Heather also revealed that she and Christina like to team up and put on a united front while working together. Tarek is optimistic that the show will still be a success despite having to refilm without Josh. He promised that it will be “a lot of fun.”

“Interactions were fairly limited on camera,” Tarek shared. “There’s a lot of really funny scenes though.”

Christina and Tarek share kids Taylor and Brayden. The Flip or Flop alums divorced in 2018 but continue to coparent their kids. Tarek is also a dad to son Tristan, whom he welcomed with Heather, while Christina shares son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

While Josh listed their date of separation as July 8 in his filing, Christina listed July 7 as their date of separation in her filing. They listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Since the news broke, Christina has deleted photos with Josh from her Instagram account.

Tarek caused a bit of a stir when he posted a photo of a street sign that said “Bittersweet Lane” after Josh and Christina’s divorce filings were publicized. After fans suspected the message was about Christina, Tarek posted a message on Instagram to clarify that the post was not about his ex.

“This has nothing to do with Christina,” he wrote in a post. “I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share. Please stop sending me nasty messages. Thank you T.”

An insider spoke to Closer last week about Christina and Josh’s rocky relationship prior to their split.

“Apparently, it wasn’t anything dramatic, like cheating, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. It’s been going on for a while,” the source said.

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone. Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it,” the insider added.

The realtor requested spousal support in his filing, while Christina is requesting to terminate Josh’s right to spousal support. The pair did not welcome any children together during their marriage.

“Josh filed first and he wants spousal support, which Christina wasn’t expecting, so, things could get ugly,” the source shared.