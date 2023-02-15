Happy as can be! Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy arrived on January 31, and the couple revealed his name and shared photos of their little one.

“Tristan Jay El Moussa,” the reality TV star, 35, told Us Weekly on February 15. “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So, it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

Less than two weeks prior, the couple confirmed they had welcomed their son.

“Our baby boy is here,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on February 2. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

The Selling Sunset star and the Flip Your Life author first announced the pregnancy in July 2022 with a series of photos of Heather’s baby bump on the beach. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” they captioned the post.

The pregnancy news was a “big shock” — considering the reality star pair was in the midst of IVF treatment and had a scheduled date to transfer the embryo next fall, according to People.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” the real estate agent told the publication. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple’s newborn is Heather’s first child and Tarek’s third. He first became a dad when he and then-wife Christina Hall welcomed their daughter, Taylor, in September 2010. The Christina in the Country star gave birth to their son, Brayden, in August 2015.

The Flip Or Flop alums split in 2016. In 2019, the California native started dating Heather and proposed in July 2020, one year after their first date. The TV personalities wed in October 2021.

The Netflix personality has opened up about her relationship with her stepkids.

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life being a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t picture my life without them,” the reality TV star captioned a February 2021 photo with Taylor and Brayden. “I’ve gotten so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time about what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmama!!) and the truth is that it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

The former Playboy model has also shared how thrilled the kids are about the new baby.

“They’re so excited. Every week, Brayden likes to look at my app and see where we’re at, what size the baby is,” Heather gushed to Us Weekly in December 2022. “They’re really involved with picking the name. They’re just so excited.”