Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are currently in the process of searching for their dream home! The couple revealed their hopes to move out of their current home in the near future.

“We’re looking to move and buy a new house,” Heather, 37, told Hello! Magazine in an interview published on Friday, October 4. “We live at the beach right now, so we’re looking to move to something with a backyard because we’re kind of tight space right now … We don’t know what’s to come.”

The Selling Sunset personality said that “2025 is going to bring a lot of new things for us, so we’re just excited to embrace it.”

Tarek, 43, and Heather have been living at their house in Newport Beach, California, but it appears they have outgrown the 3,000-square-foot space. The Flipping 101 star and his wife welcomed their son, Tristan Jay El Moussa, on January 31, 2023.

They designed an adorable nursery for Tristan in the home, and showed off the room in a tour posted on Instagram.

“Tarek and I have been dreaming about what we wanted his nursery to look like for months and I’m so lucky to have found @babyletto to help make our vision a reality,” she captioned the video. “We were so specific in choosing these pieces and wanted his room to have a lot of luxe blacks, whites, and neutrals (like the rest of our house) while still feeling cozy so everything from Babyletto could not have been more perfect.”

Heather revealed to Access Hollywood that her elephant tattoo inspired some of the decor in the room. “I love elephants, so as soon as we found out we were having a baby I was like, ‘The room has to be elephants,’” the real estate agent shared.

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

In July, Tarek reflected on being a dad to his adorable baby boy.

“My little dude is almost a year and a half old. Looking back at some of the memories & truly can’t believe he’s such a big boy,” he captioned a post on Instagram. “He has a special soul and brings so much fun to our lives. He’s curious about everything, he has a TON of energy & he can already throw a ball with speed and accuracy. And I am just so excited to get him into sports! Dada loves you Tristan Bear!”

In addition to Tristan, who turns 2 in January, Tarek also shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Hall. Christina, 41, is currently embroiled in divorce drama with estranged husband Josh Hall.

However, Tarek and Heather are excited about their upcoming show with Christina called The Flip Off.

“You know The Flip Off, it is coming out next year, but before The Flip Off is Season 2 of our show, The Flipping El Moussas, and we are just so excited about that show,” Tarek said. “And there actually are a few properties that we did in Anaheim, so you guys are gonna get to see those.”

Initially, Josh was initially supposed to appear in The Flip Off as well, but his divorce from Christina caused the show to move on without him, Us Weekly reported. Christina was photographed arriving on the set of the show solo in August, one month after filing for divorce from Josh.