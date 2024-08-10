Tanya Tucker’s Ranch Is 'Getting To’ Beau Craig Dillingham

Tanya Tucker has turned her Texas ranch into an animal farm, and her devotion to the critters is driving her boyfriend, Craig Dillingham, crazy, a source exclusively reveals to Closer.

“She has chickens that she treats like children, and they all have names,” an insider tells.

“They and the rest of Tanya’s flock have the run of the house, plus she takes in stray dogs and also puppysits for family and friends.”

“Then there are her beloved horses, who would be let inside too if Tanya had her way!”

Instagram

The “Delta Dawn” singer, 65, recently posted a video of herself bathing two chickens, Loretta Hen and Tanya Clucker, in the kitchen sink!

“It’s all too close for Craig’s comfort,” the insider says.

Tanya and Craig, 65, who have known each other since they were 13, finally hooked up romantically in 2019. But he’s got to share Tanya’s affection with her animals.

“They’re definitely getting to Craig,” confides the insider. “The fur’s always flying, and it’s all too much for him to handle.”

“He’s begging her not to take in any more pets, but that’s easier said than done when you’re as big an animal lover as Tanya.”