Fans are remembering the legendary life of Tanya Roberts following her tragic death on January 4. The late star, best known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels, Sheena and A View to a Kill, made a captivating transformation from the moment she first pursued a Hollywood career.

Tanya began her journey in showbiz in the 1970s when she started modeling. She was also juggling her dreams of becoming an actress, appearing in films like 1977’s The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover, 1978’s Fingers and 1979’s Pleasure Cove. The beloved entertainer got her big break when she was cast as one of the three stars of Charlie’s Angels. She portrayed the role of Julie Rogers throughout the final season in 1981.

Her gig on the iconic drama series led to starring roles in 1982’s The Beastmaster and 1984’s Sheena. One of her most memorable movies, though, is A View to a Kill. Tanya played the character of Bond Girl Stacey Sutton opposite former James Bond star Roger Moore.

Tanya continued to rise in the Hollywood ranks, appearing in 1993’s Sins of Desire and 1995’s Favorite Deadly Sins. She also acted in 81 episodes of That ’70s Show. She briefly left the comedy series in the fourth season to care for her husband, Barry Roberts, who later died following a battle with encephalitis in 2006, but she returned as her reoccurring character in the later seasons.

Tanya’s last on-screen appearance was in the 2005 series Barbershop, but she didn’t totally disappear from the spotlight. Aside from attending Hollywood events every now and then, Tanya kept fans updated on her life on social media.

Tragically, the Tourist Trap actress died at age 65 from a urinary tract infection which “spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then bloodstream,” her publicist confirmed in a statement in early January 2020. The news came just one day after her partner of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, prematurely announced her death.

The horrifying mix-up occurred when Lance told TMZ he mistakenly thought his love died on January 3. The actress’ beau told the outlet he said his last goodbyes as she lay in the hospital bed after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve. However, he received word that she was still alive later that day, but Tanya ultimately succumbed to complications from her UTI on January 4. Fans will never forget the mark she left on Hollywood.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tanya’s stunning transformation through the years.