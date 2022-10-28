Born in Germany and raised in Hawaii, Tamera Mowry was bit by the travel bug from a young age! The Sister, Sister alum and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have vacationed at some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and shared gorgeous bikini photos during their getaways.

Hawaii has always held a special place in Tamera’s heart after growing up there in a military family with Tia and their two brothers, Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry. The former host of The Real has frequently returned to the islands with her family over the years. Tamera is a mom to kids Aden and Ariah, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Housley.

“It is a terrific place to visit with the family,” she said of Hawaii in an August 2015 interview with the Chicago Tribune. “It is a relaxing and beautiful destination and a quick trip from California.”

She revealed that her favorite place to visit is the Big Island because it is “so peaceful” and “perfect for families.” The spot also has several private beaches and incredible views, some of which have been shared on her Instagram account.

In February 2022, the Masked Singer alum posted a beautiful swimsuit photo while vacationing at the Mauna Lani resort off the Kohala Coast. She wore a simple black bathing suit with a lacy back in the tropical snap.

“Coming back to Hawaii is always peaceful for me,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I lived on the island for five years as a child and have had some of my best memories here. It always feels like home.”

Whether she is at home in Napa Valley, California, or on vacation, the Hallmark star revealed how she fits workouts into her busy schedule.

“As I got older and had kids, working out felt more like a chore at first, whereas now it’s turned into self-care,” she told Prevention in October 2020. “I try — the keyword is try — to move my body six days a week because it does help me mentally.”

Tamera also shared that doing cardio is her favorite way to stay active along with yoga and Zumba.

“Walking is amazing,” the Twitches actress said. “We were quarantined for so long that going outside is a pleasure. You don’t realize how much going outdoors is actually healing to the body.”

Keep scrolling to see Tamera’s stunning bikini photos.