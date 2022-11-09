A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More

Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, live in New York City with their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell. Their cozy apartment is just a short ride away from Rockefeller Plaza where the meteorologist films Today. Several of her costars like Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb also live in New York.

Raising three young boys in the Big Apple can be hectic at times, but Dylan wouldn’t have it any other way. In a January 2022 Instagram post, she explained how her family of five makes their two-bedroom apartment work.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine … for now,” she captioned the post, hinting at the possibility of moving in the future.

Like Dylan, Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is also raising her sons in New York. The Dancing With the Stars alum and her husband, Ben Aaron, are parents to kids Adrian and Miles. They live in a beautiful home in Rockland County with a huge kitchen.

“I am so excited that I actually have a kitchen because I’ve lived in cities for so long that I’ve just had tiny apartments with kitchens that are smaller than the island now,” she told US Weekly in February 2020. “It’s so inspiring. I have cooked so much more because I actually have space to do so, and ovens, and stovetops. It’s pretty special.”

While the busy city is a popular hub where several TV hosts live, others purchased homes in Connecticut and commute to work each day. Lara lives in a beautiful Connecticut home with her husband, Rick McVey. Today‘s Craig Melvin lives in Connecticut with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their kids, Delano and Sybil.

“This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness,” the beloved broadcaster said about the abode during an October 2018 interview with People.

Keep scrolling to see into the homes of popular daytime TV hosts.