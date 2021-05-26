Sylvester Stallone loves hanging out with his ladies! The iconic Rocky star was spotted crashing girls’ night during an outing with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their older daughters, Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. Sylvester and his family looked so happy as they grabbed dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 25.

The Hollywood hunk, 74, was photographed as he exited Craig’s restaurant with Jennifer, 52, and their kids after hanging out at the celebrity hotspot. Sophia, 24, and Sistine, 22, trailed behind their famous parents while heading to the car.

Sylvester shares his brunette beauties with his longtime love, whom he wed in 1997. The actor and Jennifer are also parents to 19-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone. In addition, he’s the dad of Seargeoh Stallone, 42, and late son Sage Stallone, both of whom he welcomed during his marriage with first spouse Sasha Czack.

The Golden Globe winner shares a very close bond with his kids, so it’s not uncommon for Sylvester to be seen out and about with his family. Not only did he enjoy a Malibu beach vacation with his girls in September 2020, plus a fun dinner date night in Beverly Hills a few months earlier, but he also stepped out with Sistine in L.A. in January.

The father-daughter duo were all smiles as they took a stroll around the city. Sylvester looked fashionable as ever in a white button-up, black jacket and jeans, while the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress was glowing in an orange sweater, black pants and boots.

Because Sylvester has such a good relationship with his children, he’s willing to do just about anything to help them succeed in life. When it comes to dating and meeting his daughters’ boyfriends, though, the Rambo actor said he’s not afraid to put his foot down.

“I do a thing called the Crushing The Hand Test. I work my hands very much, and they’re very strong, so when I meet her date, I really clamp down … and they’re not ready for it,” he joked with the U.K.’s Express in September 2019. “It’s not intentional, but when you have a daughter, it’s a form of temporary insanity. When some guy walks in the house, you’re not yourself anymore.”

Sylvester can’t help but be a dedicated dad!

