Honesty hour. Sylvester Stallone revealed why he and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin split and slammed claims that a disagreement about their dog caused their divorce.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” the Rocky actor, 76, told TMZ on Wednesday, August 24, acknowledging that he and Jennifer, 54, did not see eye-to-eye about the dog’s care.

The Creed actor then explained that he and the model simply “went in different directions” after 25 years of marriage. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer,” Sylvester said about the mother of his three daughters. “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester on August 19, Closer Weekly, who was first to report the news, confirmed.

The pair wed in May 1997 and share three daughters — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The Capone actor also has two sons — Sage, who died in 2012, and Seargeoh — with ex-wife Sasha Czack.

The Los Angeles, California, native filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida, just five days after the Rambo actor, who has been living in Oklahoma while filming the new Paramount+ series Tulsa King, sparked breakup rumors.

Sylvester was seen getting a tattoo of Butkus, the bullmastiff from Sly’s legendary Rocky movies, on his right bicep. His new ink covered up the tattoo of Jennifer’s face that was previously in the spot.

Speculation also came after Jennifer shared a cryptic hint about the status of her relationship on August 10 via Instagram. “These girls are my priority [red heart emoji] nothing else matters,” the Haute Living founder captioned a photo with her three children. “The four of us forever [white heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #truth #family #forever.” Jennifer does not follow her estranged husband on the social media platform.

Sylvester and Jennifer celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, and at the time, there were no signs that the pair were on bad terms. “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” the Cop Land actor wrote via Instagram to caption a slew of photos from over the years. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you, sweetheart!”