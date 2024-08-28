Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have come a long way since calling off their divorce two years ago this month, and sources say he continues to pull out stops and treat her like a bona fide princess.

“He’s terrified of losing her and he almost did not so long ago,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She gave him a scare when she called it quits, but they’ve rebounded thanks to Sly making a conscious effort to please her.”

“Now he’s leaving her cheesy notes and letters, bringing her flowers, telling her she’s the love of his life and generally pulling out all the stops he can think of to make her happy,” the source adds. “He buys her anything she wants and lets her spend what she wants. He’s easygoing around the house and helps with the chores. He’s always got romance on his mind and planning their next vacation.”

In May 2022, Sylvester, 78, and Jennifer, 56, celebrated 25 years of marriage together. However, fans were shocked when Jennifer filed for divorce a few months later in August 2022.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” the Rocky actor said in a statement to Closer at the time.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” Jennifer said in a statement to People. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

But their split didn’t last for long, as Sylvester shared a photo of himself with Jennifer on his Instagram account in September 2022, sparking reconciliation rumors. Two months later, the Expendables actor opened up about why he and Jennifer nearly gave up on their marriage.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he told The Sunday Times in November 2022. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the interview, Sylvester also admitted that he has more of a focus on his family now than he did when his kids were growing up. He shares son Seargeoh and late son Sage with ex-wife Sasha Czack and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet with Jennifer.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” he said. “I was so career oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.’”

But those close to Sylvester have been thrilled to see that he has turned a new leaf when it comes to prioritizing fatherhood and his marriage.

“It’s amazing to see, he’s turned into this virtual pussycat, but it goes both ways, Jennifer adores him and considers herself lucky to have him,” the source says.