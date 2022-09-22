Sylvester Stallone and estranged wife Jennifer Stallone (née Flavin) split in August 2022 after 25 years of marriage, Closer confirmed at the time. The former couple’s divorce is still ongoing. They married in May 1997 and share their three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, together.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” the Rocky actor said in a statement to Closer via his rep on August 24.

While Sylvester claimed that he and Jennifer were “amicably” managing their separation, the former model cited the reason for their split as “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Closer at the time. Jennifer filed the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida, on August 19.

In the court records, Jennifer is seeking to restore her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin and is asking that certain assets and liabilities that she and Sylvester had accumulated over the course of their marriage to be “equitably distributed.”

“The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” Jennifer claimed in the paperwork. The documents also noted that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings.”

The Los Angeles native is also requesting “exclusive use and occupancy of the Marital Residence during the pendency of these proceedings,” and she stated in the documents, “pending discovery and in an effort to amicably resolve this dissolution of marriage action, the Wife is intentionally not joining the business entities and/or corporations at this time but reserves her right to do so in the future.”

Less than one week later, the Creed actor clarified to TMZ why his marriage to Jennifer had ended after rumors swirled that they split because of a disagreement over getting another dog.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” Sylvester said on August 24. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Sylvester and Jennifer initially sparked split rumors on August 23 when he was seen covering up a previous tattoo of her face with a new design.

