Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s Relationship Timeline: All of the Highs and Lows

Sylvester Stallone has been married to Jennifer Flavin since May 17, 1997, but their longtime relationship hasn’t always been easy.

In fact, the model and entrepreneur filed for divorce from the Rocky star in August 2022 after 25 years together. However, she called off the divorce just one month later.

Their relationship history dates back to 1988, when they first met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Closer takes a look back at the couple’s longtime love.