Avid bakers will tell you that baking is a science. You need the exact right combination of ingredients and the exact right methods to achieve the perfect rise, texture and flavor. But baking is also an art, a canvas onto which you can paint any tasty combination of ingredients — and the proof is in pastry chef and author Paola Velez’s new cookbook.

“Bodega Bakes is a collection of recipes that you can’t find elsewhere: a mix of my classical training and love of Americana filtered through the Bronx and the islands of the Caribbean,” says Velez. “It’s filled with novel, accessible, irresistible flavor combinations.” Enjoy!

Carrot Cake Bars: Makes 18

Lauren V. Allen.

Chewy, crunchy deliciousness!

1 large egg

1⁄4 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. dark rum

8 carrots, chopped and pureed

1⁄2 cup dark raisins

3⁄4 cup flour

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. ginger

3⁄4 tsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

1⁄8 tsp. mace

1 1⁄2 cups popped rice cereal

1 cup chopped walnuts

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 9 by 13″ baking pan with parchment. In a bowl, whisk first 3 ingredients. Add next 3. Fold in 1 1 ⁄2 cups carrot puree and raisins.

2. In a bowl, whisk next 8 ingredients. Add dry ingredients to wet. Pour batter into pan.

3. Place 2-tbsp. dollops of cream cheese swirl* on top. Sprinkle with rice cereal and walnuts. Bake 25 to 30 minutes. Remove, cool and cut into bars.

*For swirl: In a stand mixer, beat 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 tsp. buttermilk powder, 1 ⁄2 tsp. kosher salt and 1 ⁄8 tsp. citric acid on low 3 minutes.

PER SERVING: 282 cal, 6g protein, 23g carbs, 2g fiber, 11g sugar, 20g fat

Tora De Limon: Serves 10

Lauren V. Allen.

A light, springy cake perfect for any time of day.

1 3/4 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup avocado oil

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 10″ round cake pan with parchment and spray with cooking spray. In a stand mixer, beat sugar and eggs on medium 8 minutes. Reduce speed to low and add oils in a thin stream. Scrape down bowl.

2. In a bowl, whisk dry ingredients. Add half to mixer bowl with wet ingredients and pulse to mostly incorporate, then mix on low to incorporate fully.

3. Mix in milk, then remaining flour mixture. Pour batter into pan; bake 30 to 40 minutes, until springy.

4. Remove from oven and cool slightly in pan. Flip onto a parchment-lined work surface to cool completely. Pour icing* over cake and garnish with lemon wedges.

*For icing: In a bowl, whisk 2 cups powdered sugar, juice of 1 lemon, pinch kosher salt and pinch citric acid.

PER SERVING: 605 cal, 5g protein, 78g carbs, 1g fiber, 60g sugar, 34g fat

Helado De Batata: Serves 7

Lauren V. Allen.

A Dominican ice cream featuring sweet potatoes, it’ll wow you with its creamy texture.

1 lb. (3 to 4) white sweet potatoes

1⁄2 cup evaporated milk

1⁄2 can unsweetened coconut cream

1⁄2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1⁄4 to 1 ⁄2 cup light brown sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste

1 tsp. cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp. cloves

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Using a fork, poke sweet potatoes all over. Wrap tightly in aluminum foil; bake directly on oven rack 30 to 40 minutes until soft. Remove from oven and set aside until cool enough to handle.

2. Halve sweet potatoes and scoop flesh into a large bowl. Lightly mash with a fork. Transfer 2 cups to a blender.

3. Add remaining ingredients to blender. Blend on high speed until pureed. Taste and adjust sweetness with more brown sugar, if desired. If too thick, add more evaporated milk, a spoonful at a time, to achieve a pourable consistency.

4. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl then pour into rounded ice pop molds. Freeze overnight before enjoying.

PER SERVING: 102 cal, 1g protein, 19g carbs, 1g fiber, 15g sugar, 3g fat