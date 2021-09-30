Very few celebrities have embraced aging with the passion and commitment to wellness that Suzanne Somers has. She turns 75 years old on October 16, and says she’s loving how she looks and feels, even declaring, “Aging is amazing!”

“I have to say that since I embraced health, I have never enjoyed life more,” Suzanne told Park magazine in a new interview. “I like the way I look. I like the way I feel. I like my energy. I have wisdom. I have perspective, and I can tell you that aging can be so incredible if you know how to approach it. It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health; about shifting your thinking and understanding what it is that’s making us sick and how we can combat it.”

The author has doled out plenty of advice on health and wellness when it comes to aging over the 27 books that she’s authored. But she still is on a mission to get people to live their best lives, as the entrepreneur offers a product line of vitamins and supplements. Suzanne has also expanded her wellness empire to include organic, toxin-free beauty products for hair, skin and nails.

The former Three’s Company actress changed the way she lives and eats in 2000, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Suzanne chose alternative treatments and began eating only organic foods. “I eat as though my life depends upon it, because I believe it does,” she shared with the publication.

A proper diet, a proper night’s sleep and having hormones in balance is the key to staying healthy, as according to Suzanne, “These are all connected.” She then went on to explain exactly how it all works.

“We have to learn the language of our bodies. Itching, bitching, lack of sleep, sweating, bloating, forgetfulness, being dried up; that’s the body talking,” she said. “Listen to your body. You can’t sleep unless you balance your hormones. Once your hormones are balanced, you can start going to sleep earlier, which reduces cortisol and insulin levels, allowing weight loss.”

Suzanne is also a strong proponent of hormone supplements, both for her own mental well-being but for her sexual stimulation as well.

“My routine is estrogen every day. That’s my happy mood,” Suzanne revealed. “And I’m telling you it’s nice to live with a woman who’s in a good mood every day because I didn’t used to be. So, now I know the difference.” Suzanne also uses progesterone to eliminate water weight several times a month.

“That combination of estrogen and progesterone makes you feel really good, and there are days when you get a glint in your eye, and look at your husband and go, ‘Hello, sailor!’” she laughed, adding, “Aging is amazing. Aging is something you should aspire to and look forward to and want.”