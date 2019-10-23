As a loving wife and mother of one, prioritizing your needs might not be that easy. Luckily for Sutton Foster, the beloved Younger actress found a way to stay on top of her health and fitness … especially with the holiday season coming up!

While recently chatting with Closer Weekly at the Nordstrom Flagship Opening Party on October 22, the 44-year-old beauty exclusively shared her tips and tricks for staying fit during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Oh my gosh! You know what I’m obsessed with? ‘Body by Simone,'” Sutton enthusiastically shared with Closer during the event in New York City on Tuesday, October 22. “It’s dance cardio so that’s what I do — I’m a total convert. I discovered it earlier this year and I just like dance for an hour and sweat and it’s the best.”

The Tony Award-winning star explained that thanks to her Broadway pals, she discovered “Body by Simone” just in time for the holidays. “My trainer, the woman that I started training with as a Broadway vet,” Sutton said of how she was introduced to her new favorite workout routine. “And there’s a lot of Broadway dancers, Rockettes, a lot of people that are performing so it’s just this awesome community.”

The Bunheads actress also opened up to Closer about her role of Liza on the American comedy-drama series Younger. Following the show’s season finale in mid-September, Sutton dished the most special moment from the past series of episodes.

“I think my favorite part of the show is just that we’ve all grown so close off set and it’s just an awesome environment so it’s just fun to go to work every day,” she gushed. She also revealed that although she has “no idea” what fans can expect in season 7, she believes “the writers are going to go back in the room in November” and is looking forward to what they come up with.

In a previous interview with Closer, the Thoroughly Modern Millie star — who is the proud mom of 2-year-old Emily Dale Griffin with husband Ted Griffin — gushed about all the life changes she experienced while filming Younger. “I got married, I [adopted] a daughter, I bought a new house — you know, things like that that’ll be marked forever by this time,” she said in June.

Although she’s been celebrating many personal victories, Sutton couldn’t help but point out how the TV show has made her milestones even more special. “It’s really been such an amazing job. I’ve learned so much and I’ve worked with so many incredible people,” she added. “In many ways I’m exactly the same, but my life has evolved so much over these past five years.”

Sutton is one amazing woman!

