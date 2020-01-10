It’s a tragic time for Susan Sarandon! The Stepmom actress sadly revealed her beloved dog Rigby, a Pomeranian/poodle mix, died as she shared three snaps of her adorable pooch to Instagram on Thursday, January 9.

“Today is a sad day because last night, we lost our little Rigby,” she wrote. “But we are grateful to have enjoyed her presence for 14 years. She brought much light, love and laughs into many peoples’ lives and she is missed.”

“Thanks to the Heart of Chelsea Animal Hospital & Blue Pearl for their kindness and care care through the years and her final moments,” the 73-year-old added.

Rigby is one of two dogs Susan took care of, as she’s also a proud owner of her other dog Penny, a Pomeranian/Maltese mix. During a previous interview with the Evening Standard, she revealed going to “the pet cemetery in Hyde Park” is her ideal location for a first date.

“It’s something you probably haven’t done before and would give you lots of time to talk,” the Thelma & Louise star said.

Looks like a lot is going on in Susan’s life since her 34-year-old daughter, Eva Amurri, revealed she’s separating from husband Kyle Martino after eight years of marriage.

“Our family is starting down a new path,” the Saved! star wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 15. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Eva is indeed going through a difficult time in her life, but she can always talk to her mom about anything she’s going through. “She supports Eva 100 percent,” a source previously told Closer Weekly. “Susan knew Eva and Kyle were having problems.”

Now that Susan’s dog Rigby is no longer in her life, she is going to need Eva more than ever.