Fans of Susan Lucci couldn’t get enough of her latest photo snapped while she attended the U.S. Open.

“SO excited to be at The US Open last night — Carlos Alcaraz on center court at Arthur Ashe! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽#amazingtennis #fabulousnyfans,” she captioned the photos.

Susan, 77, wore a white blazer with gold buttons down the front. She wore a white tank top underneath along with white pants and a pendant around her neck. The All My Children alum smiled while posing in front of the tennis court, with her blonde locks cascading around her face.

“Love your interpretation of tennis whites ! You look gorgeous, as always,” one person commented.

Another fan wrote, “My beautiful Erika Kane! Please come to General Hospital and shake up everyone in Port Charles! All of us fans miss you so much!!!”

Courtesy of Susan Lucci/Instagram

Prior to the outing, Susan threw a dinner party for one of her friends. She showed off photos from the evening in posts on Instagram. “Table for birthday dinner for a great friend , al fresco, just waiting for my guests to arrive!” she captioned the post with a series of birthday cake and sunflower emojis.

“A Taste of Italy!!! Magical late summer evening — felt like we were in Tuscany!!!” she captioned another post from the evening.

Back in May, Susan shot down rumors that she was being considered to lead The Golden Bachelorette.

“I believe that they contacted my publicist, and it wasn’t for me,” she told People at the time. “I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me.”

Ultimately, it was The Golden Bachelor alum Joan Vassos who was chosen to front the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

“It wasn’t for me, but I do love watching,” Susan added. “I’m a fan. I love watching.”

The Emmy winner’s husband of 53 years, Helmut Huber, died in 2022 at age 84. In July, Susan candidly opened up about why she was not interested in dating again after losing her soulmate.

“I know everybody’s different, I can’t imagine it, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Never say never, but I just can’t imagine [it].”

“It is different for everyone and, you know, part of it is a choice to get up off the floor and put one foot in front of the other. I mean, it is better to go ahead with your life,” Susan said. “The other thing is that I know that this life is a gift, it’s meant to be a gift from God and I’m never gonna thumb my nose at that — I’m grateful. And I’m very grateful to have the love and have [had] Helmut in my life.”

Susan remembered her “wonderful” husband during the interview.

“He always made me laugh and he was always there for me — he was a rock and very secure,” the New York native, who welcomed kids Liza and Andreas with Helmut, recalled. “[He was] very funny, very sure of himself in a good way and very take charge, which you wanted him to be.”