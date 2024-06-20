Fans of Katie Holmes were seeing double when she sent her daughter, Suri Cruise, off to prom in New York City. The 18-year-old looked like the spitting image of her famous mom as she rocked a floral dress at the event on Tuesday, June 18.

Suri’s chic outfit featured brown lace detailing around the bodice and ruffles along the hem of her skirt, in photos obtained by Page Six. The high schooler wore a simple flowy hairstyle with loose curls around her face and a glam makeup look, pairing the ensemble with nude heels and a brown clutch purse.

The daughter of Katie, 45, and ex-husband, Tom Cruise, attended prom with a date, who was photographed wrapping his hands around her waist and holding onto her elbow as they chatted with friends on the sidewalk.

In a video shared by Page Six, Suri was seen hugging some of her pals and smiling and laughing as they celebrated the big night in the Big Apple. At one point, Suri was spotted wrapping her arm around her date’s shoulders and kicking her foot up in the air.

She is set to graduate from LaGuardia High School in the coming weeks and seemingly revealed what college she would be attending in the fall. In a May 20 TikTok video showcasing which colleges the LaGuardia High School class of 2024 would be attending, Suri appeared in the school hallway wearing a Carnegie Mellon sweater.

Carnegie Mellon University is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just a few hours away from Katie’s NYC pad. It is not immediately clear what major Suri will be pursuing, however, in high school, she established herself as quite the budding actress. The youngster appeared in several school productions, including an adaptation of Head Over Heels.

The Dawson’s Creek alum has always had a close bond with her daughter and has been proud seeing her grow up right before her eyes. Katie previously opened up about how Suri influenced her own sense of style over the years.

“When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses,” the Coda actress told The Times on June 8. “You do go through these different phases of motherhood, and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don’t. So over the years, my style has changed here and there.”

Katie, who described her current style as “practical and comfortable,” also revealed that Suri sometimes takes clothes from her closet.

“Sometimes the basics definitely disappear,” the fashionista told the outlet. “But that’s fine.”

While Katie and Suri have been spotted out a number of times strolling through NYC in recent years, the Ray Donovan alum explained why she has largely “protected” her daughter from the public eye.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Katie told Glamour in a candid interview published on April 12. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”