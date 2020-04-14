Since Abby Huntsman said her goodbyes to her cohosts on The View, Sunny Hostin can’t help but feel a void at the iconic roundtable. While discussing possible replacements for the hit CBS talk show, the longtime lawyer exclusively tells Closer Weekly the former Fox and Friends star is “irreplaceable.”

“Well, I’ve said it before,” Sunny, 51, gushes. “She’s lovely and I miss her.”

After praising the 33-year-old TV personality, Sunny dishes the qualities she hopes the future cohost will have. “It’s got to be someone that’s passionate, someone that is a person that can stand her ground and someone that has a really unique point of view,” she shares. “And I’m excited to find out who that person is.”

As Closer previously reported, Abby revealed she was leaving the political talk show in January to help run dad Jon Huntsman Jr.‘s gubernatorial campaign. The brunette beauty announced her departure just a year and half after joining fellow costars Sunny, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain.

“ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View,” read Abby’s note to the talk show’s staff Closer obtained at the time. “After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.”

During her final episode on January 17, Abby couldn’t help but get emotional as she closed out the show for the final time. “When I was 19, this was my first job, booking cars overnight for Good Morning America, and I never thought I’d be sitting right here at this table,” she emotionally recalled. “So I just want to thank all of you.”

Sunny, as well as Meghan, 35, and the other costars, celebrated Abby for her time on The View. “It’s been such a pleasure getting to know you. I really value your friendship,” the legal correspondent sweetly said.

While Sunny shared a sweet message for the Good Morning America alum, Meghan held back tears as she recalled their memories on the top-rated talk show.

“You are such a bright light in everyone’s life,” the Raising McCain star marveled. “You always see the good in everything. You’ve been a friend forever. I’m heartbroken you’re leaving but I can understand better than anybody how important it is to go support your dad. They are special moments. The best of my life was with my dad doing the same thing. I totally get it.”

We miss Abby on The View so much!

