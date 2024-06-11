As much as we love an ice-cold margarita or frozen piña colada on a warm summer night, we would never turn down a new drink that looks and sounds delicious. So, we were thrilled to find the recipes in Tiki With a Twist. “Our fun, lighthearted book encourages you to escape, if only for an hour, to some faraway island brimming with sunshine, rum and sparkling water,” says author and tiki bar owner Lynn Calvo. “Let’s toast to finding your own tropical paradise, wherever it may be, while you soak up the sun and get inspired to create your own tiki cocktails to enjoy with loved ones on that sandy beach someplace — even if it’s in your own backyard.” Sip on one of these sensations alfresco tonight!

Coconut Cucumber Mojito

(Serves 1)

5 fresh mint leaves

3 fresh lime wheels

3 fresh cucumber wheels, plus more for garnish, if desired 1⁄2 oz. agave nectar or runny honey

2 oz. coconut rum

Club soda, chilled

1 sprig mint, for garnish

1 (4″) sugarcane stalk, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Place the mint leaves, lime wheels, cucumber wheels and agave nectar in a large rocks glass. Muddle gently.

2. Fill the glass with crushed ice and add the coconut rum.

3. Transfer the contents of the glass to a cocktail shaker and shake for a few seconds to infuse the rum with the fresh flavors. Pour back into the glass and top with a splash of club soda.

4. Garnish the cocktail with the mint sprig, sugarcane stalk and a few more cucumber wheels, if you like.

Did you know?

You can chew or suck on a raw sugarcane stalk to extract the juice, which has a sweet taste. Just remove the tough outer skin first.

PER SERVING: 162 calories, 0g protein, 27g carbs, 1g fiber, 15g sugar, 0g fat.

Tiki With a Twist

Banana Hammock

(Serves 1)

1 large, ripe banana

3 oz. Hula Hut Hula Juice spiced coconut rum, or a mix of 1 1⁄2 oz. light rum, 1 oz. coconut rum and 1⁄2 oz. dark rum

1 oz. Coco López or other cream of coconut

2 oz. pineapple juice

1⁄2 oz. fresh lime juice (from about 1⁄2 lime)

1⁄8 oz. grenadine

1⁄4 cup fresh or frozen blackberries

1⁄4 cup vanilla ice cream or fat-free frozen yogurt

Directions:

1. Peel the banana and cut it into 4 roughly equal pieces. Spear 1 of the end pieces with a 4″ skewer and set it aside for garnish.

2. In a blender, com­bine the remaining banana, the coconut rum or mix of rums, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, lime juice, grenadine, blackberries, ice cream or frozen yogurt, and 1 1⁄4 cups ice. Blend until smooth, then pour the drink into a hurricane glass.

3. Lay the speared banana garnish across the rim of the glass and serve with a straw.

PER SERVING: 489 calories, 3g protein, 89g carbs, 5g fiber, 52g sugar, 6g fat.

Tiki With a Twist

Honeydew Daiquiri

(Serves 1)

1⁄2 cup fresh honeydew melon chunks or balls, plus 1 wedge for garnish, cut as you like

2 oz. Hula Hut Lé Tahitian vanilla and pineapple vodka, or other vanilla or pineapple-flavored vodka

1⁄2 oz. melon liqueur, like Midori or Dekuyper

3 oz. pineapple juice

1⁄2 oz. fresh lime juice (from about 1⁄2 lime)

1⁄2 cup vanilla ice cream or fat-free frozen yogurt

1 edible orchid, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. In a blender, com­bine the honeydew chunks, vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, ice cream or frozen yogurt, and 1 1⁄2 cups of ice. Blend until smooth, then pour the drink into a footed pils­ner or hurricane glass.

2. Stab the remaining melon wedge with a drink umbrella and place across the top of the glass with an edi­ble orchid, if desired. Serve with a straw.

PER SERVING: 317 calories, 2g protein, 29g carbs, 1g fiber, 21g sugar, 4g fat.