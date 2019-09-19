So much love! Steven Tyler is all about rocking out on stage, but it’s clear he’s also all about his girlfriend Aimee Preston — and he proved that recently with a little PDA action.

On Wednesday, September 18, The 71-year-old and his gal, 32, showed up together on the red carpet to view the new sci-fi film Ad Astra, which stars the Aerosmith frontman’s eldest daughter, Liv Tyler. The couple — who have been together since February 2016 — were quite happy as they smiled for the cameras … and did a lot more than that too. The pair couldn’t help but to get a few kisses in as photographers snapped away.

The musician — always the snappy dresser — wore his hair tied up, as his outfit including everything from dark-colored pants and dress shirt, all matched up with a blazer. Steven of course also had numerous necklaces and rings, with a pair of black sunglasses too. However, none of his trusty scarves made the trip. As for Aimee — his former assistant — she went the black trousers route with a leather tank tip — and also included some flashy jewelry. Talk about a rocking couple!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Steven and Aimee showcasing their love!