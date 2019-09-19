Steven Tyler and Girlfriend Aimee Preston Partake in Some PDA Action on the Red Carpet
So much love! Steven Tyler is all about rocking out on stage, but it’s clear he’s also all about his girlfriend Aimee Preston — and he proved that recently with a little PDA action.
On Wednesday, September 18, The 71-year-old and his gal, 32, showed up together on the red carpet to view the new sci-fi film Ad Astra, which stars the Aerosmith frontman’s eldest daughter, Liv Tyler. The couple — who have been together since February 2016 — were quite happy as they smiled for the cameras … and did a lot more than that too. The pair couldn’t help but to get a few kisses in as photographers snapped away.
The musician — always the snappy dresser — wore his hair tied up, as his outfit including everything from dark-colored pants and dress shirt, all matched up with a blazer. Steven of course also had numerous necklaces and rings, with a pair of black sunglasses too. However, none of his trusty scarves made the trip. As for Aimee — his former assistant — she went the black trousers route with a leather tank tip — and also included some flashy jewelry. Talk about a rocking couple!
Scroll on down below to see more photos of Steven and Aimee showcasing their love!
