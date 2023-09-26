The modern traveler’s needs have recently left many agencies feeling outpaced, as tradition now aligns less and less with today’s travel expectations. Presently, the average traveler craves a more authentic and meaningful connection with the destinations they visit, presenting the tourism sector with quite a challenge.

As the digital tide swept across industries, this sector has followed suit, undergoing a massive transformation thanks to platforms like Airbnb. Originally celebrated for its revolutionary home-sharing concept, Airbnb was one of the first ventures that capitalized on the evolving needs of the contemporary traveler.

Swiftly pulling toward authenticity and immersion, the platform branched out with its ‘Experiences’, offering curated activities hosted by locals, promising to marry genuine cultural interactions with the growing sustainability movement.

Steven Garcia, the visionary mind behind the Empire Tours and Productions, is right at the center of this shift.

Taking the reins as the inaugural host for Airbnb Experiences, Garcia demonstrated the power of local storytelling through his hugely popular Chicago Gangsters and Ghosts Tours. The tour walks history buffs and travel enthusiasts through the back alleys of the Windy City, allowing them to retrace the steps of some of Chicago’s most (in)famous figures— including Al Capone.

This trailblazing experience captivated thousands with its timeless charm and exquisite storytelling, earning Garcia the status of one of the platform’s most-reviewed hosts with an astounding 2,500 five-star reviews.

But this massive acclaim didn’t just set a higher standard for Garcia himself. It laid the foundation for other hosts looking to leverage the digital revolution, underscoring the power of blending tech with authentic storytelling.

“Modern technology has opened up whole new avenues for the tourist sector. It has allowed us to craft genuine and immersive travel adventures that transcend borders and timezones,” Garcia reflects. “It’s no longer just about visiting a place. It’s about living it, even if it’s for a brief moment.”

In an age where the integration of technology can make or break the success of a venture, Garcia has done a fantastic job of striking the right balance. He’s used it to enhance the real-world experiences his tours provide rather than let it steal the show.

From the moment someone starts looking at available tours to the time they’re taking part, Garcia has made sure everything runs smoothly and efficiently and is entirely focused on the participant.

His attention to detail goes beyond just making the booking process a breeze. He’s thought about every single aspect, ensuring that each moment is immersive and never interrupted by tech hiccups or slowdowns.

Garcia’s knack for bridging the gap between technology and travel is a huge part of his success. By creating strong, trust-based relationships with major online platforms, he has changed how tours are advertised and enjoyed. With his approach, the entire process is just a click or swipe away for the modern explorer, guaranteeing a wider reach and a more personalized trip.

“Technology should be used to enhance the authenticity of the moment, not dilute it,” he reiterates. “We’re here to use tech as a bridge to bring travelers closer to the real essence of their journey.”

And speaking of collaborations with digital giants, Garcia’s partnership with Amazon was a defining moment in virtual travel.

Just as the pandemic was turning the global tourism industry upside down, Garcia and Amazon joined forces to map out a fresh way forward by featuring Garcia as a beta tester for Amazon Explorer – a platform that lets people dive into incredible experiences from the comfort of their homes.

With Garcia’s ability to create unforgettable trips and Amazon’s unrivaled tech magic, they put together virtual tours that captured the essence of lively cities like NYC, Chicago, and New Orleans, allowing participants to soak in their vibrant atmosphere, all guided by Garcia’s expert team.

By harnessing the power of modern technology, Garcia’s collaboration with Amazon has ushered in a new era in the travel industry. They used cutting-edge tech to create a space where people could go on digital adventures that felt just as vibrant and interactive as real-life ones.

“People could virtually stroll down the streets of iconic cities, listen to local sounds, chat with guides, and even ask questions in real time,” he reveals. “It was incredible for both the people who participated and my team and me, who were just as excited to see how it would go.”

This immersive approach has offered quite a glimpse of what travel might become – a blend of the sensory delights of traditional travel with the ease and flexibility of the digital world.

Yet the implications of the approach go far beyond novelty and convenience. As Garcia highlights, aside from making our lives easier, digital technology has played a significant role in addressing the pervasive environmental issues of the contemporary world.

By allowing individuals to explore cities and countries without leaving their homes, platforms like Amazon Explorer reduce the carbon footprint associated with (over)tourism. “We’re cutting down on air travel, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting a more sustainable way of traveling.”

Interestingly, though, Garcia has also made considerable strides in the sustainability movement offline; namely, the Empire Tours’ model revolves around its unique walking tours, not just in Chicago but also in New York, Charleston, and, very soon, in Austin, Texas.

Moreover, far across the Atlantic, Garcia has laid the groundwork for an international operation starting with the U.K., namely, London, and then the heart of continental Europe – Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In these cities, thriving on green initiatives, Garcia has made his own contribution by incorporating cycling tours into Empire Tours’ offerings, aligning his own sustainability goals with Europe’s.

Looking ahead, Garcia’s plans are ambitious, including possible expansion further into mainland Europe. But this expansion is set to be gradual, in accordance with his goals of curating memorable adventures without leaving the planet worse off.

As Garcia says, “Innovation doesn’t necessarily mean disregarding tradition. For us, it’s about blending the best of both worlds to offer something truly unforgettable.”

Written in partnership with Rose Harrington