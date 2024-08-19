Steve Martin has more than 40 acting credits to his name, but the Hollywood funnyman revealed his top five favorite projects of all time.

During a Monday, August 19, interview with the Los Angeles Times, Steve, 79, reflected on the notion that you need “to make 40 movies to get five good ones.” He then named some of his standout projects throughout his career.

“Oh, I’d say Father of the Bride, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Roxanne. I like Bowfinger. The Jerk. I love all the movies I made with Frank Oz — Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop [of Horrors] and Housesitter,” he declared.

One film that Steve still has mixed opinions about is L.A. Story, the 1991 rom-com starring Steve and his first wife, Victoria Tennant.

“It’s very personal. It’s not story-driven. It’s funny … Hauser & Wirth, the gallery in Los Angeles, is doing a show starting in September based around L.A. Story,” the comedian told the outlet. “They’ve got all these artists that quite liberally fit into the concept of L.A. And they’re doing a good job of it.”

“I’ve always loved Los Angeles. My initial concept of it was a love story set in L.A. I knew that the city would take on a character,” Steve continued. “And I had the idea of the talking traffic signs. I wanted it to be magical, and I’m just not sure if I achieved that. But the city is better. When I left in the ’70s, the sky was green. The traffic hasn’t changed. But at least the sky is clear now.”

Steve is gearing up for the release of season 4 of the Hulu sensation Only Murders in the Building with longtime friend Martin Short and Selena Gomez. He also recently addressed questions surrounding whether or not he plans to retire any time soon.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022. “I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

“My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” the Father of the Bride actor said. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

Steve married his second wife, Anne Stringfield, in 2007. Five years later, they welcomed a daughter together. While the pair have opted not to release their daughter’s name to the public or share much about her, Steve did make a rare comment about how fatherhood changed his career trajectory.

“Well, family was not a goal for me. I wasn’t shown that it was something fantastic. Not sure if I’m phrasing it correctly because it’s such a common thing for most people, but it just wasn’t for me,” Steve said during his Apple TV+ documentary, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces.

“The first time I saw true love in my life was after the baby was born,” he added. “I looked over at Anne, and she’s holding the baby. And she’s looking into her face, and there’s no one else on the planet.”