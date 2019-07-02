Family Feud host Steve Harvey is giving back! As an alum of Kent State University, he has decided to cover the tuition for eight incoming students who’ll be attending the Ohio school next semester.

“The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is collaborating with Kent State to provide scholarships that will cover the total cost of attendance,” the school recently said in a statement. “All of the students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to renew each semester.” Seems fair enough!

On Thursday, June 26, Steve invited the eight students on his self-titled talk show to let them know how lucky they are to go to college for free. He also boasted about their success and wished them well in their future endeavors. “I want y’all to take advantage of this, man. Do something with yourself. Don’t blow this shot,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out here that will not get a shot like this.”

“Let me tell you something, man. Millions of kids trying to go to college every year. I can’t tell you how many black kids in that area, up there, northeast Ohio, thousands,” he explained about some kids who aren’t given a lot of opportunities. “Just think about this for a moment. Out of the thousands of kids, y’all eight names got pulled out of the sky. How?”

Steve ended up answering his own question and said, “Well, I’m going to tell you how: because that Almighty God — he’s got a plan for you.”

Kent State University revealed that Steve’s charitable donation will be “in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student and member of the Psi Gamma Chapter who died in 2017 while playing basketball at Kent State’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center.”

We surely hope these eight incoming freshmen make the most out of this opportunity!