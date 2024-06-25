Steve Harvey is in a powerful position as host of Family Feud, but sources exclusively tell Closer the way he blows his top at contestants has his bosses worried he might turn into another Pat Sajak — who became irritable toward the end of his Wheel of Fortune run.

The 67-year-old made jaws drop when he told a player his answer was the “stupidest” he’d ever heard in his 14 years on the show.

It began when Steve asked, “Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?”

The contestant, named Jeff, paused to say his wife wasn’t going to like his answer. Turns out Steve didn’t either.

“The kitchen,” he said — to which Steve shot back, “Yeah, I gotta tell ya … That’s about the stupidest thing you could have said!”

Sources say the outburst had execs burying their faces in their hands. “Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need,” says an insider.

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard. Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered.”

Certainly, his daughter Lori Harvey has given him reason to brood, sources say. The popular 27-year-old model has dated or been linked to numerous guys, including Damson Idris, Michael B. Jordan, disgraced Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Future, Justin Combs and Andrew Tate.

“Lori’s had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she’ll ever settle down,” adds the insider. “Everyone’s hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!”

Pat was pushed to retire after offensive behavior toward contestants and even cohost Vanna White.