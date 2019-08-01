Even though Steve Carell is best known for playing the hilarious Michael Scott from The Office, he actually made it big in Hollywood as a fresh-faced correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 1999. Since then, he has morphed into a silver fox — something we’re sure wife Nancy Carell is totally fine with.

If you attend any of the 56-year-old’s red carpet events, you’ll probably see him rocking his full beard and graying hair with the utmost confidence. That’s because Steve has indeed turned himself into one of the most wanted men in Hollywood. After all, what’s more attractive than a man who can make you laugh?

Scroll below to see Steve’s looks through the years!