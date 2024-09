Guy Fieri

“It hasn’t fully hit us yet, but not seeing him everyday is gonna be hard,” the TV chef posted alongside wife Lori as they unpacked in son Ryder’s dorm. The teen is going to have to work hard: Guy has said he expects his kids to go to grad school if they want any of his $100 million fortune. Quoting Shaquille O’Neal, Guy explained, “Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.”