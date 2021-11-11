Stars Who Are Military Veterans: All of the Celebs Who Served Their Country Over the Years

Veteran’s Day is meant to honor all of those who have served in the armed forces, and you’d be surprised about how many of those are familiar faces from movies, television and more.

Elvis Presley was drafted into the army in 1957 and later met his future wife Priscilla Presley in Germany while stationed there, and even Johnny Cash served as an an intercept operator with the USAF Security Service during the Korean War after enlisting in 1950. Another Air Force alum is Morgan Freeman, and he joined just five years after Johnny in 1955.

Before breaking out as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Westerns, Clint Eastwood was drafted during the Korean War. And while he was flying a Douglas AD torpedo bomber at the age of 21, his plane went down off the coast of Northern California in shark-infested waters.

“We went down at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Clint told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2016. “I could see the Marin County coast from a distance. I don’t know how far it was — it seemed like 50 miles, but it was probably a mile or two. Then it got dark. It was quite a way into nightfall before we reached it.”

And before her Golden Girls years, the late Bea Arthur served as a typist and a driver and dispatcher as part of the United States Marine Corps Women’s Reserve in 1943. When she was honorably discharged in 1945 after the end of World War II, she had reached the rank of staff sergeant.

And prior to steering the African Queen, Humphrey Bogart was a seaman second class with the U.S. Navy in 1918, shepherding troops between America and the front in Europe for World War I, before being honorably discharged the following year.

