‘Stars on Ice’ Returning With Nathan Chen, Mirai Nagasu and Other Skating Icons: ‘I Am Really Excited’

Time to lace up your skates! Stars on Ice is finally hitting the road again after a two-year break.

Following the 2022 Winter Olympics, some of figure skating’s biggest stars will take part in the 24-city tour that begins in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday, April 14.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to perform in front of our fans during the Stars on Ice Tour after a busy season of competitions,” Nathan Chen, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Games, said in a statement. “I miss performing for an audience, and it will be so much fun to skate for them.”

The Utah native, 22, took home the gold medal at the World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year, making him a top contender for another big win at the Olympics in 2022.

For Stars on Ice, the three-time world champion will be joined by a slew of other talented athletes, including Mirai Nagasu, Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown and Alysa Liu as well as ice dancing pairs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Chock, 29, who has competed in two Olympic Games with her partner, Bates, 32, couldn’t be happier to return to the tour. “I especially love performing in the group numbers, which are brand new every year,” she explained in a statement. “The entire cast skates together which is really fun for us. Hopefully the audience will enjoy them as much as we do!”

Nagasu, 28, no longer participates in competitive figure skating, but she remains an icon of the sport. In February 2018, she became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the singles’ competition at the Olympics — and only the third woman to do so from any country.

“It was my dream moment,” the California native said at the time of landing the difficult jump. “It felt like the stars aligned.”

Cofounded by Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton, Stars on Ice offers figure skating fans the rare chance to see their heroes up close in both individual and ensemble performances. Hamilton, 63, often provides commentary during figure skating competitions, including the Olympics.

“Everyone gets hooked on the drama because this only happens every four years,” the athlete told Parade of the Games in February 2018. “It’s also the one time we set aside our differences, come together and celebrate the human spirit. I still can’t believe I got to be a part of it.”

Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour go on sale Friday, December 10. Tickets start at $30 each and are available for purchase at www.starsonice.com. Limited on-ice seating is available, and group discounts may be available for parties of 10 or more guests.

Keep scrolling for more details on the figure skaters participating in the 2022 edition of Stars on Ice:

Mirai Nagasu

Nagasu won the bronze medal during the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell

The duo have twice won a silver medal at the World Championships.

Nathan Chen

Chen is a three-time world champion and a five-time U.S. national champion.

Vincent Zhou

In 2018, Zhou, 21, became the first person to successfully land a quadruple lutz jump during the Olympics.

Alysa Liu

Liu, 16, won the U.S. National Championships in 2019.

Jason Brown

Brown, 26, won a bronze team medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

The pair won the silver medal at the 2015 World Championships in Shanghai, China.