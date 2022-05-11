Having fun on and off the ice! The Stars on Ice 2022 Tour is halfway through its 24-city, six-week tour celebrating the best of U.S. Olympic figure skating! The crowds have been big and boisterous, especially in Detroit, sold-out Boston and rowdy Newark. And while Nathan Chen’s backflips, Jason Brown’s showmanship and Ice Dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ mesmerizing chemistry have fans loving the shows, the skaters are also experiencing some memorable moments themselves –– off the ice.

The night before their show in Greensboro, the entire cast got to see Elton John’s farewell tour in a private box. And while that was thrilling, the live shout-out during the concert from Sir Elton to Nathan in honor of his winning Gold while skating to “Rocket Man” is the stuff of Hollywood.

While on the road, these Olympic Medalists got to experience each city’s favorite attraction and pastime. The skaters got to show their support by cheering on the great athletes at both New Jersey Devils and Cleveland Guardians games. They also became kids again at Hershey Park and Disney World. Yes, even after the Olympics, they all still agree it is a small world after all! The cast was also among the first performers to put on a show at the new UBS Arena in Long Island, one week after The Eagles!

The last half of their American tour includes homecomings for Nathan Chen in Salt Lake City, Jason and Alexa Knierim in Chicago and Brandon Frazier in Phoenix. The theme for this year’s show is “The Journey.” And the journey so far has been magical for both the fans and the skaters. Tickets for the remaining shows are available at Starsonice.com.