Will Smith gets to go the James Bond route in the new animated comedy-adventure film Spies in Disguise. 20th Century Fox describes the film this way: “Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel films) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise — transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic … pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.”

Check out the trailer — it looks great!

Spies in Disguise will sneak into theaters on Christmas Day 2019.