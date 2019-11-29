Every time Christmas comes around, Soledad O’Brien can’t help but think about all of the tragic stories she covered as a local reporter during her early years. In a new interview with Closer Weekly, she revealed isn’t a fan of Christmas trees because they can sometimes be dangerous. Every time she tries to tell her husband, Bradley Raymond, this, he insists they purchase one anyway.

“We’ve always had a holiday tradition of getting a Christmas tree,” Soledad, 53, explained at the 3rd Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Pow(H)er Awards. “When I was a local reporter, Christmas trees always went on fire and killed people in their homes. So when I see a Christmas tree or I’m like, ‘Oh, terrible!’ And he’s like, ‘No, we need a Christmas tree.'”

Shutterstock

Covering those stories has scarred Soledad so much that she’s grown to have “no fond memories” of the festive plant that people love so much.

“I know. Terrible, it’s terrible,” she said. In fact, when Bradley tells her that they need one in their home, she immediately starts treading back to her long days as a local news reporter.

“I have no fond memories of Christmas trees because I’ve covered so many overnight stories of horrible Christmas tree stories,” she explained. “And he’s like, ‘You need to stop. We’re going to have a great Christmas tree.’ Who hates Christmas trees?! But in local news, all you do is cover over the holidays Christmas tree fires, tragedies. It’s so bad. Always the most horrible things, so Christmas trees scare the hell out of me!”

Shutterstock

Before Soledad became a reporter, she used to have a whole different view of the holidays. Even though it might take her some time to get over her fear of Christmas trees, her husband will always have her back. For Thanksgiving this year, they’re planning on doing something very traditional.

“So he loves traditions. He loves Thanksgiving so for our Thanksgiving there will be so much food. His mom cooks. I don’t cook. I buy all the stuff. I make it happen, but I can’t make it!” she joked. “And I just love that he does the tradition part because it helps us, I think. I think the kids love the tradition and I think he’s really created that. And I just go and do the dishes. I’m like, ‘yes, I support this! I will clean up after everybody!'”

Save us some apple pie!