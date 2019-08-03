Quite the hot night out! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have made it clear that they have no problem showing off how truly in love they are — and they proved that again by hitting the town for a very romantic date.

The Hollywood pair were spotted on Friday, August 2, having quite the time together in Beverly Hills. The 46-year-old actress made everyone take a second look, as she wore a red fitting gown, while her man, 42, went the more casual route in a stripped button down, matched with dark pants.

The couple said their I dos in 2015 — and while they don’t have their own kids yet, the actor is quite the father figure to Sofia’s only son, Joe, 26. “My husband is [four years] younger than me and he wants kids so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” the Modern Family star once revealed to The Edit. “The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me but, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?” We shall see!

