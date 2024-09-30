Sofia Vergara Shows Off Knee Surgery Scar in Mini Dress and Heels

Sofía Vergara isn’t afraid to let her knee surgery scar show. The Modern Family actress shared a new photo on Instagram, with her legs on full display just five months after undergoing knee surgery.

In the picture posted on Monday, September 30, Sofía, 52, sipped on a beverage while she sat behind the scenes of what appeared to be a photo shoot in Madrid. She wore a white gown with a sweetheart neckline and chain link straps, along with silver heels.

The America’s Got Talent judge extended her leg to show off a bandage around her knee surgery scar. Sofía first revealed on Instagram in April that she had undergone knee surgery. She shared that her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, was taking care of her amid her recovery.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night… ! Luv u,” she captioned a photo of her beau wearing scrubs.

Sofía and Justin have been linked since 2023, and she’s since posted more photos of him on her Instagram account and been spotted with him in public on multiple occasions.

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” an insider told Life & Style of their romance. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”

In May, Sofía appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she wore a pair of white sneakers instead of her usual heels as she continued her recovery.

“Sorry I’ve come to your show in tennis shoes,” she joked. “I don’t even want to look down. Tennis shoes are only for sports activities and touristy activities.”

But it seems like Sofía has been healing nicely, as she’s posted photos of her travels on her Instagram account throughout September, making her way from Paris to Spain. In some of the photos, she donned a black corset with flared black pants. Fans were absolutely loving the glamorous look.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote in a comment on Sofía’s Instagram recently, while another said, “Those legs and those shoes – always a gorgeous superstar.”

The Griselda actress recently opened up about embracing life as she gets older and looking toward the future.

“When you reach a certain age, you know life more,” she told E! News in June. “That’s one of the fun things about getting older: You realize what’s important in life and what is not.”

“I’m in a business where we’re always being looked at, and now the cameras are high definition,” she said. “It’s different to age as a normal woman in a normal job, but to age in front of a camera is completely different. And all of our insecurities become even bigger once you get older.”

She also revealed her positive outlook on aging and feeling confident.

“I want to feel good and not because what people are thinking of me,” the Emmy nominee explained. “It’s for me. I want to feel fresh — not exhausted. You have to accept that you’re going to be different, but also, I’m never afraid to do the best that I can. So, if there’s things I can do without going crazy, why not?”