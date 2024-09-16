Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum were the bells of the ball at the Netflix Primetime Emmy Afterparty at Hilex, Los Angeles, on Sunday, September 15.

The America’s Got Talent costars looked gorgeous in their gowns as they posed for playful pictures together at the event. Sofía, 52, wore a plunging, strapless dress with a fitted bodice, going with a neutral makeup look and soft curls in her hair.

Heidi, 51, rocked a plunging black gown with geometric cutouts along the front and sides of the dress. The supermodel wore her hair wavy and paired the look with simple black heels.

In one picture from the night, Heidi went to give Sofía a kiss on the cheek, and in another photo, they stood back-to-back, showing off their glam. Earlier in the night, the Modern Family actress walked the red carpet at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards with her cousin Paulina Dávila.

Sofía earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series Griselda. Paulina also had a role in Griselda, making the night extra special for the two.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

In the end, it was Jodie Foster who took home the award in the category for her work in True Detective: Night Country. But Sofía’s dramatic role left a lasting impression on audiences who tuned in to watch the biographical crime drama. She explained the most challenging part about the role.

“At the beginning, it was brutal for me because I’ve never done anything like that. Doing Modern Family, you’re on set, you’re happy, your thoughts are happy, you’re with your friends. Griselda was a monster. I would go home, and I didn’t know what the hell was happening to me,” she told Deadline in June. “Your body doesn’t know that you’re not really screaming and crying and doing crack and smoking 90 percent of the day. It was hard at the beginning. When I said I’m going to do all this, I wasn’t thinking, because I had never done it before. So, that took me a little while to get used to.”

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

“I started to take a little bit of something to sleep at night, so that I could relax, because you have to get up super early the next day to go to work,” she added. “I couldn’t just sit there in bed going crazy. I figured that out and then I started getting better.”

Prior to tackling the Griselda role, Sofía starred as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. And while it seems the TV star has been busy filling her plate with new projects, she is open to a possible Modern Family reboot in the future.

“I’d die to be on that set,” she told Variety in August. “It’d be so much fun.”

She often jokes with Modern Family costar Ed O’Neill about expanding the Modern Family franchise.

“I always joke with him,” she said. “‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’”