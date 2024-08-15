Sofia Vergara 'Not Doing Anything to Help' Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen has nice things to say about Sofía Vergara when she’s asked publicly, but it’s another story when the cameras are off, as there’s a long history of friction and rivalry between the former Modern Family costars that hasn’t gone away, a source who knows both stars personally exclusively tells Closer.

“The amazing thing about Sofía and Julie is how much work they’ve actually been able to do together given how radically different their personalities are – they are total opposites in every way,” the source says.

“Julie is spontaneous, frazzled and free-spirited,” the insider explains. “Sofia is a cold, calculating long-term planner who relishes getting into the details of a complex business deal.”

There’s little doubt the slick industry cunning that Sofía, 52, is known for has helped the Hot Pursuit actress branch out beyond sitcom television. Even before ABC axed the actresses’ show in 2020, Sofía has already begun laying the groundwork for a career beyond the stardom Modern Family offered.

The Colombia native landed big screen acting roles in films like 2014’s Hot Pursuit alongside Reese Witherspoon, Wild Card opposite action legend Jason Statham in 2015 and voiced a character in The Smurfs Movie back in 2011.

“It’s definitely been frustrating for Julie to see Sofía put her keen instincts to work in the years since Modern Family ended,” the insider dishes.

With Sofía’s savvy setting the actress up for success post-Modern Family, she’s found new ways to keep her career going, including becoming a judge on America’s Got Talent starting with season 15, in 2020.

The SAG award winner also voiced a character alongside Steve Carrell in Despicable Me 4.

The source continues: “Julie has never been able to generate that same kind of heat for herself, because it’s hard for her to think years and years in advance the way Sofía can.”

Most notably for Sofía’s career upswing following her breakout role on ABC was landing the titular role in the Netflix mini series, Griselda, where the Modern Family alum plays infamous Colombian drug trafficker, Griselda Blanco.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

So far, Sofía has been lauded with nothing but rave reviews for her portrayal of Miami’s “Cocaine Godmother.” The transformation from fun-loving Gloria Pritchett on network television to deadly drug smuggler wasn’t exactly easy. She underwent a total makeover, including a prosthetic nose, fake teeth, eyebrows and a wig, spending three hours in the makeup chair daily.

“With Sofía poised to make a splash at the Emmys this year, because of her amazing hit for Netflix, Griselda,” the source says. “I wonder how many of her old Modern Family costars will be there to cheer her on, since she has now decisively emerged as the star with the biggest long-term future out of that entire cast.”

The same can’t exactly be said for Julie, 54, who hasn’t been able to pick up anything big following the end of her role as Claire Dunphy in the series, which ran from 2009 to 2020, for 11 seasons.

“But Julie wants her own post-Modern moment and it’s been a real struggle for her to find it,” the source spills.

“Sofia’s not exactly doing anything to help!”