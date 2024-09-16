Sofía Vergara didn’t end up going home with a trophy at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15, but she won the hearts of the internet!

Sofía was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role of Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s Griselda. However, it was Jodie Foster who ended up winning the award for True Detective: Night Country.

After the award category was announced, Sofía posted a video on Instagram while walking backstage. “Me lo robaron … por quinta vez,” she could be heard saying in the clip, which translates to “They stole it from me … for the fifth time.”

The comment was in reference to the fact that the Colombia native has been nominated for five Emmys so far, but has never won as an individual. She earned four nominations for her role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family from 2010 to 2013.

Despite losing for the fifth time, Sofía seemed to have a great time at the Netflix Emmys Afterparty with America’s Got Talent costar Heidi Klum. The duo snapped several photos together in their fabulous ensembles at the event. They also danced the night away on the dance floor.

“I didn’t get an Emmy but I got a hamburger,” she captioned another Instagram video, this time showing her sitting down at the party while munching on a burger.

One person commented, “Imagine casually being by the sofia vergara eating a hamburger.” Another said, “A win is a win! The Emmy would’ve gotten in between you and the burger!”

Sofía never fails to look stunning on the red carpet. This year, she wore a vibrant red gown with a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice. The bottom of the dress flared out, accentuating her figure.

Griselda was quite a dramatic turn from the roles fans are so used to seeing Sofía play.

“Everything was challenging for me,” she told Billboard in January. “Mainly the first month because I was trying new things. I had never acted in Spanish or a drama or with prosthetics. The three-hours of hair and makeup were exhausting … It was a lot of different things. I had to wrap my body so it didn’t look like me.”

“I think more than one scene that was difficult was episode five. It was really hard because Griselda was going all the way down and she’s doing drugs, losing her mind a little bit,” she added. “We were far away from my house in L.A. We were sleeping in tiny hotels. It was difficult. And the mood that Griselda was in was exhausting for me. She was killing, screaming, crying. It was a lot.”

While she admitted the project was challenging, she was thrilled to see the response of viewers when it came to her performance.

“The people that have watched it now have been so responsive and they’ve been telling me how much they love it. It’s really exciting to see how the people are reacting to it,” Sofía told People in February. “I’m very proud of it.”