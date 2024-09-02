Snoop Dogg Plays Cupid for Best Friend Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart leans on her pal Snoop Dogg for everything and now he’s taken it upon himself to fix her love life, which has gotten stale for way too long and despite her own best efforts.

“He can’t understand why a beautiful soul like Martha hasn’t snagged a guy when she looks so great and much younger than her age and has so much to offer,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She has had the occasional hook up, but options haven’t been good in terms of serving up a guy who’s sexy and charming and eligible.”

The source continues, “Snoop has lots of ideas and he’s doing a search of all his contacts to try to come up with some dates and helping Martha to get out more, like they did in Paris. Martha is too proud to complain about it herself, but it can’t be nice making dinner for one all the time.”

Snoop, 52, and Martha, 83, first met in 2008 when she invited him to appear on her cooking series The Martha Stewart Show. The two whipped up some of Martha’s mashed potatoes together and the legendary rapper returned the following year to bake brownies on the show. They continued to exchange messages over the years, but it wasn’t until 2015 that their friendship really took off. Snoop and Martha sat next to each other during Comedy Central’s roast of Justin Bieber.

In 2019, Snoop gushed about the moment during an NBC News interview, per People.

“She sat next to me and she stole the show, she was the funniest roaster that night and in that moment, I knew I wanted to be with this lady for the rest of my life,” Snoop said.

The duo later teamed up to host their own cooking show in 2016 on VH1, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. In the series, Snoop and Martha invited their celebrity friends on to enjoy “cocktails, cooking, conversation, and where nothing is off-limits,” according to a press release at the time.

When the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist released his first cookbook in 2018, it was none other than Martha who wrote the foreword.

“Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies,” she wrote. “Working with Snoop in the kitchen has been a remarkable experience for me. Not only has he taught me new lingo and cultural references, he surprised me with his unique cooking techniques and recipes.”

The BFFs celebrated Martha’s 83rd birthday together at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 3. Snoop even called his bestie up beforehand so that they could coordinate the outfits they wore to the equestrian team dressage event. Both Martha and Snoop donned white pants, riding helmets, jackets and coordinated sunglasses. Martha later revealed that Snoop asked her to attend that specific event with him.

“Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses,” Martha said during an interview on Today. “He’s a little fearful of horses.”