Smokin’ Snoop Dogg is ruffling feathers at the Peacock Network, where sources say not everybody at NBC is rolling out the red carpet for the rap icon!

According to insiders, execs can’t seem to get enough of 52-year-old Snoop’s laid-back charm and cultural cachet after his star turn commenting on the Paris Olympics with pal Martha Stewart, but many staffers are less than thrilled with the rapper’s arrival.

“Snoop is being treated like NBC’s next big star, with perks and privileges usually reserved for network royalty like Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie,” gripes an insider to Closer. “This preferential treatment is causing a stir among longtime employees who feel overlooked!”

One source shares Snoop’s entrance into the NBC family has been met with skepticism from those who have toiled behind the scenes for years, leading to an undercurrent of tension.

“It’s like he’s the new savior, and it’s rubbing a lot of people the wrong way,” reveals the insider.

“NBC has a long history of loving talent — until they don’t. Just ask Matt Lauer. If Snoop doesn’t deliver huge ratings on The Voice, they will dump him too!”