When the Lego group commissioned a survey on kids’ attitudes toward space as part of its 2019 celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, the company probably didn’t plan on it becoming a hit thanks to a YouTube-related question. However, it was often cited exactly because it showed that, among eight- to 12-year-olds, being a YouTuber is much more popular than being an astronaut. Twenty-nine percent of kids said they’d prefer to be a YouTuber, as opposed to 11% who chose astronaut as the more interesting career choice.

Even though it’s doubtful that close to a third of the world’s children in that age group would end up having a viable YouTube career, they are seeing more and more people around them finding success as video content creators. YouTube isn’t the only place they do it, either. Snapchat has some 332 million daily active users, according to Statista. TikTok reports that 1 billion people use the platform every month. There’s no shortage of audiences, so the demand for fresh content is there, waiting on a small army of content creators for fulfillment.

Audiences can find Howieazy on most, if not all, platforms that support video content. A creator with years of experience, he first joined the video-producer ranks during the heyday of Vine, the video service that kickstarted a short video craze that eventually proved too much for it to compete in. His journey then saw him move from YouTube to TikTok to YouTube Shorts to Snapchat. When he looks at where content creation was at the time he started, and where it is now, the difference is pretty clear to him.

“I think that social media is still a new thing when it comes to income, but it’s still much more accepted now,” he says. “Back when I was starting, the question most creators had was how to make money from this. Some people didn’t even know what social media was, it was so different. But now it’s more mainstream, and it’s even easier to find people to help you sort out all the taxes.”

Before getting in the position where accounting advice is warranted, creators have to first make sure they are using the right platforms to reach the right kind of audience with the right kind of content. While Howieazy covered all the major platforms with his content, he wasn’t able to just post the same videos on every platform. Having started on Vine, he was used to six-second videos. However, since he moved to YouTube after Vine was shut down, he had to learn to create minute-long videos, as that was the monetization threshold. He then had to adapt to TikTok’s trend-driven content style.

Throughout it all, however, Howieazy managed to keep the core of his content style intact. “I keep it relatable, simple, funny, and I’ve been like that since Vine,” he says. “I also do exaggerated stuff because people like the explosiveness. I think a lot of people watch because of the craziness. There is a lot of action-packed in a very short time frame sometimes.”

As for knowing the platforms and the audiences he can reach there, Howie has got it down to a T. He’s got a hint at how algorithms work, what is the best time to post his videos, and what length of videos work best for him. “It’s important to be algorithm aware, and you learn that by posting or looking at YouTube on different apps,” he says. “It’s really important to know about it and maximize the number of views your videos get.”

Based on his example, it’s more important to know the platform than to invest a ludicrous amount of money in gear; Howie’s been using his iPhone to film his content from the start. He’d also edit on the phone using iMovie.

Finally, it’s also important to have something to strive for. As a creator who managed to reach follower or subscriber milestones on every platform he used, Howieazy can easily say that he’s already done many of the things that can be done. Sure, he still has the short-term goal of building his audience even more—he’s aiming for the diamond play button—but Howie is particularly fond of his long-term goals.

“I want to be in a movie role, and ideally it would be in a Marvel movie,” Howieazy says. “It’s my favorite franchise. Thanks to YouTube Shorts, I was able to go to premieres, so I was able to meet some Marvel people. That made me want to get into the Marvel world.” Apart from a role in a Marvel movie, Howie would also like to do some collaborations with the people he admires. His fellow North Carolinian Mr. Beast is one of them, and he’d also like to do more work with people in the comedy space. When he gets all of that done, that doesn’t mean he’ll just decide he’s done. He’ll probably find a new goal to strive toward.

Written in partnership with Luke Lintz